Jan 29 (Reuters) - Evolus Inc:

* EVOLUS INC SEES IPO OF 5 MILLION SHARES PRICED TO BE BETWEEN $12 AND $14 PER SHARE – SEC FILING‍​

* EVOLUS INC PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR PURPOSE OF CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE