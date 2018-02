Feb 15 (Reuters) - EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB (Publ) :

* Q4 ‍OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY 48% TO EUR 50.7 MILLION (34.3)​

* Q4 ‍EBITDA INCREASED BY 74% TO EUR 22.6 MILLION (13.0)​

‍BOARD PROPOSES A FY DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.90 PER SHARE (0.45)​