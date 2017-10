Oct 26 (Reuters) - EVOLVA HOLDING SA:

* ‍ANNOUNCES FINAL TERMS OF PROPOSED CAPITAL INCREASE​

* ‍EXPECTED TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY CHF 65 MILLION GROSS PROCEEDS​

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF CHF 0.22 PER SHARE​

* ‍WILL PROPOSE TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL THROUGH ISSUANCE OF UP TO 296.4 MILLION NEW SHARES​

* ‍AS SAID ON 2 OCT, INTENDS TO RAISE APPROX CHF 80 MILLION OF NEW CAPITAL IN TWO SEPARATE CAPITAL INCREASES​

* ‍ANTICIPATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 86 MILLION FROM PRIVATE PLACEMENTS AND RIGHTS OFFERING​