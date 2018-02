Feb 6 (Reuters) - Evoqua Water Technologies Corp:

* EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 6.1 PERCENT TO $297.1 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* REAFFIRMS 2018 EXPECTED REVENUES TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $1.33 BILLION AND $1.36 BILLION

* REAFFIRMS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $235 MILLION AND $255 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $291.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.35 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S