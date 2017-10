BRIEF-‍Evoqua Water Technologies sees IPO of 27.8 mln shares to be priced between $17 and $19 per share

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Evoqua Water Technologies Corp:

* Evoqua Water Technologies Corp​ sees IPO of 27.8 million shares to be priced between $17 and $19 per share - SEC filing

* ‍Evoqua Water Technologies says in IPO, co selling 8.33 million shares of common stock, selling stockholders are selling 19.44 million shares of common stock

* Evoqua Water Technologies​-adds Citigroup,Goldman Sachs & co,Morgan Stanley,Baird,Raymond James,Stifel and Wells Fargo securities‍ to underwriters to IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2zxxGfm)