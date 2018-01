BRIEF-Evotec, Apeiron Biologics receive milestone payment from Sanofi

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Evotec Ag:

* SAYS ‍EVOTEC AND APEIRON ACHIEVE FIRST MILESTONE IN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY ALLIANCE WITH SANOFI​

* SAYS ‍MILESTONE PAYMENT OF EUR 3 M WILL BE SPLIT EQUALLY BETWEEN TWO BIOTECH COMPANIES​

* SAYS ‍SUCCESS PAYMENT WAS TRIGGERED WHEN PARTNERS SUCCESSFULLY ADVANCED AN UNDISCLOSED, NOVEL IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY SMALL MOLECULE INTO LATE-STAGE PRE-CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT​

* SAYS ‍UNDER ALLIANCE, THREE COMPANIES WORK TOGETHER TO IDENTIFY SMALL MOLECULE LEADS AND TARGETS FOR NEXT-GENERATION THERAPIES IN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY​