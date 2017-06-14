FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Evry IPO of up to $1.6 bln oversubscribed within indicative price range
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 14, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Evry IPO of up to $1.6 bln oversubscribed within indicative price range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) -

* It firm Evry asa has been informed that joint bookrunners in IPO have received orders such that offering is oversubscribed within indicative price range on base deal size

* Evry announced on June 6 that IPO shares are expected to be sold at a price between NOK 31 and NOK 39, corresponding to valuation of NOK 11.5 billion-13.6 billion ($1.36 billion-$1.61 billion)

* ABG Sundal Collier ASA, Goldman Sachs International and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the IPO

* Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited, DNB Markets (a part of DNB Bank ASA) and UBS Limited are acting as Joint Bookrunners in the IPO

* SpareBank 1 Markets AS is acting as co-manager

* Lazard & Co., Limited is acting as financial advisor to EVRY

* Evry is one of the leading IT companies in the Nordic region and has a strong local and regional presence in 50 Nordic towns and cities Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.