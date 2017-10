Oct 26 (Reuters) - EWORK GROUP AB

* Q3 ‍NET SALES INCREASED BY 22% TO SEK 2,011 M (1,646)​

* Q3 ‍EBIT FOR PERIOD WAS DOWN BY 6% TO SEK 18.0 M (19.2)​

* IS RETAINING THE FINANCIAL TARGETS STATED EARLIER IN THE FINANCIAL YEAR​

* IS RETAINING THE FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR THE PERIOD 2016-2020

* EXPECTS DEMAND ON THE NORDIC CONSULTING MARKET TO REMAIN STRONG IN 2017