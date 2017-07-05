FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Exact Sciences laboratories enters national ancillary provider participation agreement with Unitedhealthcare Insurance
July 5, 2017 / 1:05 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Exact Sciences laboratories enters national ancillary provider participation agreement with Unitedhealthcare Insurance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Exact Sciences Corp:

* Exact Sciences Corp -Exact Sciences Laboratories entered national ancillary provider participation agreement with Unitedhealthcare Insurance for cologuard

* Exact Sciences Corp - ‍exact and Aetna recently amended that agreement to include Aetna's commercial lines of business, effective July 15, 2017​

* Exact Sciences Corp - additional terms of unitedhealthcare agreement are not disclosed

* Exact Sciences Corp - additional terms of Aetna agreement, as amended, are not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2upq63X) Further company coverage:

