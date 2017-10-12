FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exactech Inc estimates impact from recent hurricanes
October 12, 2017 / 8:23 PM / in 7 days

BRIEF-Exactech Inc estimates impact from recent hurricanes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Exactech Inc

* Exactech comments on impact of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey; adjusts Q3 earnings guidance and announces Q3 earnings call

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.19 to $0.21

* Says ‍“storms caused our surgeon customers in affected states to postpone scheduled surgeries, directly affecting our Q3 revenue stream”​

* Estimated U.S. revenue impact of two hurricanes was approximately $1.2 million to sales in Q3​

* Due to hurricane preparation procedures at Gainesville, Sarasota locations, manufacturing, shipping operations lost 2 days of operating capacity​

* Adjusting Q3 EPS guidance to $0.19-$0.21 per share, reduction of about $0.04 per share from previously issued guidance of $0.23-$0.25/share​

* Now expect to report approximately $61.4mm in worldwide revenue for Q3​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

