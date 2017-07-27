FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
BRIEF-Exactech Q2 earnings per share $0.33
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
July 27, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Exactech Q2 earnings per share $0.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Exactech Inc:

* Sees q3 2017 earnings per share $0.23 to $0.25

* Q2 earnings per share $0.33

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $60.5 million to $62.5 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $267 million to $271 million

* Exactech Inc - exactech narrowed 2017 revenue guidance to $267-$271 million and diluted eps target to $1.25-$1.29

* Exactech inc - on an adjusted basis, diluted eps target is $1.27-$1.31 for 2017

* Exactech inc - for q3 of 2017, company anticipates revenues of $60.5-$62.5 million and diluted eps of $0.23-$0.25

* Exactech inc sees q3 diluted eps of $0.23-$0.25

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $62.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $270.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

