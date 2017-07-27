BRIEF-Exactech Q2 earnings per share $0.33

July 27 (Reuters) - Exactech Inc:

* Sees q3 2017 earnings per share $0.23 to $0.25

* Q2 earnings per share $0.33

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $60.5 million to $62.5 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $267 million to $271 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $62.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $62.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $270.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S