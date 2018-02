Feb 13 (Reuters) - Exactech Inc:

* EXACTECH SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE MERGER AGREEMENT WITH TPG CAPITAL

* EXACTECH INC - ABOUT 94.5% OF VOTING EXACTECH SHAREHOLDERS CAST THEIR VOTES IN FAVOR OF MERGER

* EXACTECH - MERGER AGREEMENT WITH TPG CAPITAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR AROUND FEBRUARY 14, 2018