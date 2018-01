BRIEF-Exalenz Bioscience Announces Positive Clinical Trial Results The Diagnosis Of Clinically Significant Portal Hypertension In Nash Patients

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Exalenz Bioscience Ltd:

* EXALENZ BIOSCIENCE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CLINICAL TRIAL RESULTS FOR THE DIAGNOSIS OF CLINICALLY SIGNIFICANT PORTAL HYPERTENSION IN NASH PATIENTS

* EXALENZ BIOSCIENCE LTD - A PRELIMINARY MODEL TO DETECT CSPH USING MBT WAS DEVELOPED WITH AN AREA UNDER RECEIVER OPERATOR CURVE (AUROC) OF 0.88

* EXALENZ BIOSCIENCE LTD - POTENTIAL 2020 ENTRY TO AN ADDRESSABLE U.S. MARKET OF MILLIONS OF NASH PATIENTS