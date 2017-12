Dec 6 (Reuters) - EXCEET GROUP SE:

* CHANGES IN THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EXCEET GROUP SE

* CURRENT MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, HANS HOFSTETTER, DIRK-JAN VAN OMMEREN AND HAGEN HULTZSCH RESIGNED

* CURRENT MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESIGNED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* THEY ARE REPLACED BY KLAUS RÖHRIG, FLORIAN SCHUHBAUER AND JAN KLOPP

* KLAUS RÖHRIG APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)