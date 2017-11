BRIEF-Exceet Group rejects takeover offer from White Elephant

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Exceet Group Se:

* EXCEET GROUP SE: OPINION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EXCEET GROUP SE PURSUANT TO SECTION 27 OF THE GERMAN SECURITIES ACQUISITION AND TAKEOVER ACT (WPÜG)

* EXCEET GROUP SE EXCL.DE - ON 23 OCTOBER WHITE ELEPHANT, PUBLISHED OFFER DOCUMENT FOR VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF CO

* 06-Nov-2017 03:11:38 PM - EXCEET-VOLUNTARY OFFER TO CO FOR ACQUISITION OF ALL CLASS A BEARER SHARES, EACH SHARE REPRESENTING NOTIONAL INTEREST IN SHARE CAPITAL OF EUR 0.015

* 06-Nov-2017 03:12:36 PM - EXCEET GROUP-RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TAKEOVER OFFER, AS IT DOES NOT REGARD CONSIDERATION OFFERED TO BE REASONABLE FROM FINANCIAL STANDPOINT

* 06-Nov-2017 03:13:22 PM - EXCEET-BIDDER MADE OFFER TO ALL EXCEET SHAREHOLDER TO ACQUIRE CLASS A BEARER SHARES IN EXCEET GROUP HELD BY THEM AT CONSIDERATION OF EUR 2.91 PER SHARE