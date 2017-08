BRIEF-Excellon reports Q2 2017 production results​

July 20 (Reuters) - Excellon Resources Inc

* Excellon Resources Inc quarterly ‍silver equivalent production of 289,566 ounces (Q2 2016 - 368,568 AgEq oz)​

* Excellon Resources Inc - Q2 2017 lead production of 0.9 million lb versus Q2 2016 - 1.3 million lb from Platosa Mine

* Excellon Resources Inc quarterly ‍silver equivalent production of 289,566 ounces is for the Platosa Mine in Durango, Mexico​

* Excellon Resources Inc - Q2 2017 Zinc production of 1.1 million lb versus Q2 2016 of 1.6 million lb from Platosa Mine

* Excellon Resources Inc - expects to increase production and development rates and reduce installed pumps to 20-25