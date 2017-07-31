FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Excellon Resources Inc reports qtrly adjusted loss per share basic $0.03
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 31, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Excellon Resources Inc reports qtrly adjusted loss per share basic $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Excellon Resources Inc

* Excellon reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly revenue of $3.6 million versus $5.4 million

* Qtrly production of 289,566 ageq ounces versus 368,568 ageq ounces

* Qtrly sales of 249,733 ageq ounces payable versus 334,549 ageq ounces payable

* "looking forward, our goal is to steadily increase production over remainder of 2017 to 300 tpd by year-end"

* Excellon Resources Inc qtrly adjusted loss per share basic $0.03

* Excellon Resources-during Q3, co expects to produce from rodilla manto, increase production from guadalupe south manto, start production from 623 manto

* Qtrly loss per share basic $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.