Dec 11 (Reuters) - Excelsior Mining Corp:

* EXCELSIOR ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF C$26 MILLION

* NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL BE USED FOR DEVELOPMENT, CONSTRUCTION, MAINTENANCE OF GUNNISON COPPER PROJECT

* INTENDS TO UNDERTAKE NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT THROUGH ISSUANCE OF UP TO 26 MILLION SHARES OF CO AT CDN$1.00 PER COMMON SHARE