BRIEF-Excelsior Mining Provides Draft Federal EPA Permit Update

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Excelsior Mining Corp:

* EXCELSIOR MINING PROVIDES DRAFT FEDERAL EPA PERMIT UPDATE

* EXCELSIOR MINING - U.S. EPA INFORMED THAT PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD FOR UNDERGROUND INJECTION CONTROL PERMIT FOR GUNNISON COPPER PROJECT, WILL BE EXTENDED​

* EXCELSIOR MINING CORP - PUBLIC MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR FEBRUARY 27, 2018 IN DRAGOON, ARIZONA

* EXCELSIOR MINING CORP - ‍ UIC PERMIT, FOR GUNNISON COPPER PROJECT, WILL BE EXTENDED IN ORDER TO FACILITATE A PUBLIC MEETING​