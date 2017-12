Dec 19 (Reuters) - Excelsior United Development Companies Ltd:

* DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.40 RUPEES PER SHARE IN RESPECT YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2018‍​

* DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID ON OR ABOUT 15 FEBRUARY 2018 Source: bit.ly/2Bvv3Ml Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)