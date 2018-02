BRIEF-Exchange Income Corp and Wasaya Group Agree To Partner​

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Exchange Income Corp:

* EXCHANGE INCOME CORP - ‍ANNOUNCES WASAYA GROUP, CO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO PARTNER​

* EXCHANGE INCOME-AGREEMENT WHEREBY CO WILL RECAPITALIZE WASAYA, WASAYA SHAREHOLDERS WILL EXCHANGE PORTION OF THEIR INTERESTS IN WASAYA FOR CO‘S SHARES

* EXCHANGE INCOME CORP - ‍TRANSACTIONS, WITH ANTICIPATED GROWTH CAPITAL, EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $25 MILLION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY​

* EXCHANGE INCOME CORP - ‍HAS FUNDED AN INITIAL INVESTMENT IN WASAYA WITH REMAINING TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN Q1 OF 2018​