Jan 31 (Reuters) - Exchange Income Corp:

* EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID FOR COMMON SHARES

* EXCHANGE INCOME - UNDER RENEWAL CO CAN BUY UP TO 1.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES , REPRESENTING 5% OF ISSUED, OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES AS AT JAN 23