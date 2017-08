July 19 (Reuters) - Exchange Income Corp

* Exchange Income Corporation reports record second quarter financial results

* Q2 basic earnings per share C$0.83

* Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share C$0.77

* Qtrly revenue C$273.15 million versus C$226.85 million

* Exchange Income Corp says "will see a reduction in maintenance capital expenditures in latter half of year"