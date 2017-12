Dec 21 (Reuters) - Exco Resources Inc:

* EXCO RESOURCES, INC. ENTERS INTO FORBEARANCE AGREEMENTS

* EXCO RESOURCES- FORBEARANCE AGREEMENTS WILL EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF 11:59 PM ET ON JANUARY 15, 2018 OR OCCURRENCE OF CERTAIN EVENTS SPECIFIED IN DEAL

* EXCO RESOURCES- GOT COMMITMENT FOR $250 MILLION DIP FINANCING IF CO ELECTS TO PURSUE FILING OF VOLUNTARY PETITIONS IN CHAPTER 11 OF U.S. BANKRUPTCY CODE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: