BRIEF-Exco Resources says C. John Wilder to resign from board

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Exco Resources Inc

* Exco Resources Inc announces change to board of directors

* Exco Resources Inc - ‍announced resignation of C. John Wilder from his position as a member of company’s board of directors​

* Exco Resources Inc - ‍in connection with Wilder’s resignation, company entered into a letter agreement with Energy Strategic Advisory Services LLC​

* Exco Resources Inc - ‍as per letter agreement, co, ESAS to suspend ESAS’ obligation to provide services to co & co’s obligation to pay for such services​

* Exco Resources Inc - ‍letter agreement also suspended esas’ ability to nominate a member to EXCO’s board of directors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: