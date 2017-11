BRIEF-Exela Technologies posts Q3 ‍net loss $130.5 mln vs loss of $16.7 mln

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Exela Technologies Inc

* Exela Technologies reports third quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion

* Q3 revenue rose 12.2 percent to $358.2 million

* Exela Technologies Inc says ‍total revenue for quarter ended September 30, 2017 was $358.2 million, an increase of 12.2 pct from $319.1 million in Q3 of 2016​

* Exela Technologies Inc says ‍net loss for quarter ended September 30, 2017 was $130.5 million compared with a net loss of $16.7 million in prior year’s Q3

* Exela Technologies Inc says FY ‍further adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $350 million to $370 million​

* Exela Technologies Inc says ‍on Nov 8, 2017, board authorized share buyback pursuant to which co may, from time to time, purchase up to 5 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: