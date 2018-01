Jan 4 (Reuters) - Exelixis Inc:

* EXELIXIS INC - AMENDMENT TO PROTOCOL FOR PHASE 1B TRIAL OF CABOZANTINIB IN COMBINATION WITH ATEZOLIZUMAB

* EXELIXIS INC - AMENDMENT ADDS FOUR NEW EXPANSION COHORTS TO PHASE 1B TRIAL, WHICH WILL NOW INCLUDE PATIENTS WITH NSCLC AND CRPC