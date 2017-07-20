BRIEF-Exelixis announces settlement of dispute with Genentech

July 20 (Reuters) - Exelixis Inc
* Exelixis announces settlement of dispute with Genentech regarding companies’ collaboration agreement for Cobimetinib
* Exelixis Inc - Companies define new revenue and cost-sharing terms for all commercial applications of Cobimetinib
* Exelixis Inc - Cobimetinib's clinical development program includes three ongoing or planned phase 3 pivotal trials
* Exelixis Inc - Settlement of dispute with Genentech, member of Roche Group, on collaboration for development,commercialization of Cobimetinib
* Exelixis Inc - Exelixis remains eligible for royalties on Cotellic sales according to terms of original 2006 agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: