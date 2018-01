BRIEF-Exelixis Enters Into Exclusive Collaboration And License Agreement With Stemsynergy Therapeutics

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Exelixis Inc:

* EXELIXIS - ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE COLLABORATION AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH STEMSYNERGY THERAPEUTICS

* EXELIXIS INC- AGREEMENT FOR DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL ONCOLOGY COMPOUNDS TARGETING CASEIN KINASE 1 ALPHA

* EXELIXIS INC- WILL PAY STEMSYNERGY UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $3 MILLION AND UP TO $3.5 MILLION IN INITIAL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT FUNDING

* EXELIXIS INC- CO WILL BE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF PRODUCTS THAT ARISE FROM COLLABORATION