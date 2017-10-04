FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Exelixis to receive milestone payment from Bristol-Myers Squibb
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 4, 2017 / 12:17 PM / in 15 days

BRIEF-Exelixis to receive milestone payment from Bristol-Myers Squibb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Exelixis Inc

* Exelixis to receive milestone payment from Bristol-Myers Squibb for submission of clinical trial authorization for RORγt inverse agonist program

* Exelixis Inc says ‍has earned a $10 million milestone payment from Bristol-Myers Squibb under terms of two companies’ worldwide collaboration​

* Exelixis - milestone payment triggered by Bristol-Myers Squibb’s filing of clinical trial authorization in Europe for first-in-human study of RORγt inverse agonist​

* Exelixis - could potentially receive additional development and regulatory milestones of up to $240 million, commercialization milestones of up to $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.