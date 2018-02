Feb 26 (Reuters) - EXEOTECH INVEST AB (PUBL):

* Q4 EBITDA SEK ‍0.8​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 2.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET SALES SEK ‍10.6​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 3.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2018 GOAL IS TO ACHIEVE SALES OF SEK 65 MILLION AND EBITDA AT LEAST SEK 4 MILLION​

* 2018 GOAL IS POSITIVE EBT AND CASH FLOW IN CURRENT OPERATIONS‍​