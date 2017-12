Dec 8 (Reuters) - Exeotech Invest Ab (Publ):

* ‍ESTABLISHES INVESTMENT COMPANY FOR SMALLER UNLISTED COMPANIES IN VIETNAM AND CAMBODIA

* EXEOTECH INVEST - OBJECTIVE OF INDOKINA VENTURES IS TO DEVELOP PORTFOLIO OF 5 TO 10 INVESTMENTS WITH INVESTMENT HORIZON OF 3-5 YRS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)