Dec 15 (Reuters) - Exfo Inc:

* EXFO, WHICH HOLDS 33.1% OF ASTELLIA‘S EQUITY, ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF ITS PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ASTELLIA‘S REMAINING EQUITY

* EXFO INC - OFFER IS PROPOSED AT A PRICE OF 10 EUROS PER ASTELLIA SHARE

* EXFO - OFFER TO BUY OUTSTANDING ASTELLIA SHARES NOT ALREADY OWNED BY EXFO TO BE OPENED THROUGH JAN. 23, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: