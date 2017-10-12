FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-EXFO says Q4 earnings per share $0.02
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 12, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-EXFO says Q4 earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - EXFO Inc

* EXFO reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.02

* Q4 sales $63 million versus I/B/E/S view $60.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2018 sales $60 million to $65 million

* EXFO Inc - ‍bookings totaled US$66.3 million for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.05 in Q4 of fiscal 2017 compared to US$63.7 million in Q3 of 2017​

* EXFO Inc - ‍for Q1 2018, IFRS net results are expected to range between a net loss of US$0.01 per share and net earnings of US$0.03 per share​

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $62.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.