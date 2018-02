Feb 27 (Reuters) - Exlservice Holdings Inc:

* EXL REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 11.6 PERCENT TO $197.9 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 9 TO 12 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $830 MILLION TO $855 MILLION

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.27

* ‍U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT REDUCED GAAP DILUTED EPS BY $0.83 DURING QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.65, REVENUE VIEW $194.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $2.70 TO $2.80​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.87, REVENUE VIEW $833.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)