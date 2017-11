Nov 8 (Reuters) - Exonics Therapeutics:

* Exonics therapeutics​ - ‍secured a $40 million series a financing to advance its lead gene editing program in Duchenne from column

* Exonics therapeutics​ - also announced TCG’s David Goeddel, managing partner, and JJ Kang, principal, will be joining company’s board Source text for Eikon: