Jan 3 (Reuters) - Expansion Therapeutics:

* EXPANSION THERAPEUTICS - RAISES $55.3 MILLION IN SERIES A FINANCING CO-LED BY 5AM VENTURES, KLEINER PERKINS, NOVARTIS VENTURE FUND, SANOFI VENTURES