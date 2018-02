Feb 20 (Reuters) - Expeditors International Of Washington Inc:

* EXPEDITORS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 EPS OF $0.92

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 16 PERCENT TO $1.9 BILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS INCLUDES A NET INCOME TAX BENEFIT FROM U.S. TAX REFORM OF $0.21