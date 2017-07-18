FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Experian reports 6 pct growth in Q1 total revenue constant currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Experian Plc

* In three months ended 30 June 2017, total revenue growth from ongoing activities was 6 percent at constant exchange rates and organic revenue growth was 4 percent

* At actual exchange rates, Q1 total revenue growth from ongoing activities was 5 percent

* Have started year in line with expectations

* In North America, delivered organic revenue growth of 4 percent and total revenue growth of 8 percent in Q1

* In Brazil, saw further strength in credit services, driven by new client wins, continued strength in countercyclical products

* In Q1, total and organic revenue at constant exchange rates in UK and Ireland declined by 3 percent

* For Q1, in EMEA/Asia Pacific, total and organic revenue growth was 7 percent at constant exchange rates

* Continue to expect growth for year to be within our target mid single-digit organic revenue range, with stable margins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

