Jan 23 (Reuters) - Expert Systems Holdings Ltd:

* ‍GROUP IS ESTIMATED TO RECORD A SUBSTANTIAL DECREASE IN NET PROFIT FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ESTIMATED DECREASE IN NET PROFIT FOR Q3 FY2018 IS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN GROSS PROFIT MARGIN DURING PERIOD