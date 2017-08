June 21 (Reuters) - EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HOLDING AB

* EXPRES2ION AND NEXTGEN ENTER A JOINT VENTURE FOR ACCELERATED DEVELOPMENT OF NEW, IMPROVED VACCINES AND IMMUNE THERAPY

* FULLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY EXPRES2ION BIOTECHNOLOGIES APS ("EXPRES2ION") HAS ESTABLISHED A JOINT VENTURE NAMED ADAPTVAC APS WITH NEXTGEN VACCINES APS ("NEXTGEN")