BRIEF-Express Scripts says Anthem's announcement last week disappointing, not surprising
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 25, 2017 / 1:35 PM / in 15 hours

BRIEF-Express Scripts says Anthem's announcement last week disappointing, not surprising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc

* Express Scripts Holding CEO says “last week’s announcement by anthem, while disappointing and perplexing, was not surprising to us” - Conf call

* Express Scripts Holding says if Amazon wanted to move into the pharma supply chain space, “we could be a very natural collaborator” - Conf call

* Express Scripts Holding says with Anthem’s decision, “it gives us a bit of a clear line of sight to some of the work we have to do” - Conf call

* Express Scripts Holding CEO says “I feel very confident we’ll stand well against an entry in the PBM space would be it Amazon or anybody” - conf call Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
