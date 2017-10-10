FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Express scripts to acquire Evicore Healthcare for $3.6 bln
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 10, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Express scripts to acquire Evicore Healthcare for $3.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co

* Express Scripts to acquire Evicore Healthcare; accelerates company’s shift to patient benefit management

* Express Scripts Holding Co - deal for ‍$3.6 billion​

* Express Scripts Holding Co - ‍expects acquisition to be accretive to adjusted diluted earnings per share in its first full year of operation​

* Express Scripts Holding - ‍acquiring Evicore from current investors including General Atlantic, TA Associates, and Ridgemont Equity Partners​

* Express Scripts Holding Co says ‍Evicore will operate as a standalone business unit within Express Scripts​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.