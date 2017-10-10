BRIEF-Express scripts to acquire Evicore Healthcare for $3.6 bln

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co

* Express Scripts to acquire Evicore Healthcare; accelerates company’s shift to patient benefit management

* Express Scripts Holding Co - deal for ‍$3.6 billion​

* Express Scripts Holding Co - ‍expects acquisition to be accretive to adjusted diluted earnings per share in its first full year of operation​

* Express Scripts Holding - ‍acquiring Evicore from current investors including General Atlantic, TA Associates, and Ridgemont Equity Partners​

* Express Scripts Holding Co says ‍Evicore will operate as a standalone business unit within Express Scripts​