2 months ago
BRIEF-Extended Stay America announces repurchase of preferred shares
June 15, 2017 / 8:08 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Extended Stay America announces repurchase of preferred shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Extended Stay America Inc:

* Extended Stay America announces repurchase of preferred shares

* Extended Stay America Inc says company repurchased directly from selling stockholders 14,069 shares of series a preferred stock of co

* Extended Stay America - entered repurchase agreement with certain selling stockholders affiliated with Centerbridge Partners L.P, Blackstone Group L.P.

* Extended Stay America- after repurchase, co has 7,133 preferred shares outstanding, selling stockholders no longer beneficially own any preferred shares

* Extended Stay America Inc - company funded preferred share repurchase from cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

