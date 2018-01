Jan 2 (Reuters) - Extended Stay America Inc:

* EXTENDED STAY AMERICA ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF PAIRED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC - ‍EXTENDED MATURITY OF COMBINED PAIRED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018, EACH EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018​