BRIEF-Extended Stay America reports Q3 revenue $350.9 million
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 7, 2017 / 12:49 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Extended Stay America reports Q3 revenue $350.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Extended Stay America Inc

* Extended Stay America reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $350.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $359.6 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍comparable hotel revenue per available room of $54.55​

* Extended Stay America - ‍ Outlook for 2017 capex includes about $15 million in capital expenditures from hurricane damage, flood damage, similar events​

* Extended Stay America Inc sees ‍2017 total revenues $1,273 million to $1,279 million​

* Extended Stay America Inc - Sees FY comparable revpar 1.0% - 1.5%‍​

* Extended Stay America Inc - Sees FY capital expenditures $163 million to $178 mln‍​

* Extended Stay America Inc qtrly ‍adjusted funds from operations per paired share $0.57​

* FY2017 revenue view $1.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Extended Stay America Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.28‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
