Aug 7 (Reuters) - Exterran Corp

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $330.6 million

* Exterran Corp - ‍oil and gas product sales backlog was $506.5 million at June 30, 2017, as compared to $424.6 million at March 31, 2017​