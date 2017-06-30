FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Extra Space Storage Lp enters into note purchase agreement
#Bonds News
June 30, 2017 / 9:37 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Extra Space Storage Lp enters into note purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Extra Space Storage Inc:

* Extra Space Storage says on June 29, co, Extra Space Storage Lp entered into a note purchase agreement with various purchasers - SEC filing

* Extra Space Storage Inc - notes are expected to be issued on August 24, 2017

* Extra Space Storage Inc - notes will pay interest semiannually on 1st day of March and September in each year until maturity

* Extra Space Storage - agreement provides for private placement by Extra Space Storage Lp of $300 million of 3.95% senior notes, due August 24, 2027

* Extra Space Storage Inc - proceeds from issuance of notes will be used by operating partnership to refinance existing indebtedness Source text: (bit.ly/2svzRv9) Further company coverage:

