Sept 14 (Reuters) - Extra Space Storage Inc -

* Extra Space Storage Inc. provides Hurricane Irma update

* 219 stores totaling approximately 20 million net rentable square feet and about 173,000 units reopened in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina

* Eight properties totaling about 575,000 net rentable square feet, about 6,200 units remain temporarily closed due to Hurricane Irma impact