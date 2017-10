Oct 25 (Reuters) - Extraction Oil & Gas Inc

* ‍Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. announces approval of Broomfield Operator Agreement​

* Plans to spud its initial Broomfield wells from Coyote Trails pad by end of 2017​

* Approval of Broomfield operator agreement has cleared pathway to complete spacing and permitting process of Broomfield leasehold​